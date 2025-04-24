CHICAGO - MAG MILE 162 E Superior
Gotham Bagels Magnificent Mile
Bagels & Deli
Single Bagel
Loose bagels do not come sliced.$3.15
New York Dozen Bagels (13)
Choose 13 bagels$28.25
Half Dozen Bagels
Choose 6 bagels$13.06
Cream Cheese 8oz
House whipped cream cheese$8.35
Lox 1/2 Pound
Northern Atlantic cold-smoked salmon. Comes with arugula, tomato, red onion, capers.$27.39
Traditional Tuna Salad
1/2 LB$8.67
Gotham Smoked Whitefish Salad
1/2 LB$12.13
Gotham Cole Slaw
1/2 LB$6.23
Roasted Poblano Salad
1/2 LB Roasted Poblano and Caramelized Onion$7.18
Potato Latke
6 Latkes$14.15
Box of Veggies
Veggies for 1/2 Doz Bagels. Comes with Arugula, tomato, red onion, capers.$13.65
Pastrami House-Cured
1/2 LB Comes with pickles and arugula$17.91
Roast Turkey House-Cured
1/2 LB Comes with pickles and arugula$16.78
Traditional Matzo Ball Soup
Quart of broth with 3 matzo balls. COMES COLD.$14.44
Black & White Cookie
House-made classic New York Black and White Cookie$4.33
Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie
With cinnamon and flaky sea salt$4.33
Riverside Park Platter
NY Dozen, 1 lb Atlantic cold smoked salmon, 2-8oz spreads, arugula, tomato, cucumber, pickles, red onion, and capers. *Please preorder or allow for additional prep time for this item*$108.42
Westchester Platter
NY Dozen, 1 lb tuna fish salad, 1 lb smoked whitefish salad, 2-8oz spreads, arugula, tomato, cucumber, Gotham's Famous Pickles, red onions, and capers. *Please preorder or allow for additional prep time for this order*$91.25
Crown Heights Platter
NY Dozen, 2lbs pastrami, 2-8oz spreads, Gotham's Famous Pickles, mustard, arugula, tomato, and giardiniera.$98.18
Long Island Platter
NY Dozen, 1 lb House Roasted Turkey, 1 lb sliced Fontina cheese 2-8oz spreads, arugula, tomato, cucumber, pickles, red onion, and capers. *Please preorder or allow for additional prep time for this item*$102.38
Latke Platter
Two dozen latkes, snake bite hot sauce, sour cream, and homemade apple sauce. *Please preorder or allow for additional prep time for this item*$50.82
Cookie Tray
One dozen cookies. Six each of our Black & White and Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk$39.60
Half Pan Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs for catering orders, serves 15-20$74.02
Half Pan Bacon
Bacon for catering, serves 15-20$79.40
Sandwiches
Bagel and Cream Cheese$5.65
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar
Fried egg, aged cheddar, & thick cut bacon. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$13.36
Spicy Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar
Fried egg, aged cheddar, & spicy Italian sausage. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$14.21
Brighton Beach
Premium Atlantic cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, & capers. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$16.95
Long Island
House-roasted turkey breast, fontina cheese, arugula, tomato, & mayo. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$16.07
One Egg Sandwich
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$9.97
Traditional Tuna Fish
Arugula, tomato, & red onion. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$12.63
The Amagansett
Smoked whitefish salad, arugula, cucumber, tomato, & red onion. Inculdes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$13.63
The "V"
Vegan scallion cream cheese, poblano salad, tomato, arugula, & avocado. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$14.28
LOX & Cream Cheese
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$14.19
OMFG
Fried egg, aged cheddar, nashville fried chicken, thick cut bacon, & spicy aioli. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$16.75
Pastrami & Egg
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$16.14
The Williamsburg
Piled high Hot Pastrami with NY STRONG mustard and deli cole slaw$16.03
The Rocky's Deli
Fried egg, thick cut bacon, aged cheddar, potato latke, & spicy ketchup. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$15.09
The Yellow C.A.B.
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato & mayo. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$14.28
Pizza Bagel
Pizza sauce, aged mozzarella, choice of pepperoni or spicy Italian sausage, romano, oregano. Served sandwich style, closed-faced.$12.79
Extras
Gotham Frozen Bagels
5 frozen unsliced day-old bagels.$7.88
Gotham's Finest Pickles
Brined to perfection$8.40
Snake Bite Hot Sauce 5oz
Smoked carrot hot sauce$5.83
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
Made from fresh skin-on Michigan potatoes
Bag of Bagel Chips
Seasoned with Gotham's finest seasoning$3.83
Everything Spice
8oz container$4.20
Single Potato Latke$3.00
Side Cream Cheese$3.34
Beverages
Hot Coffee
Night Moves Blend by Passion House. Sweet and smooth with notes of dark chocolate, candied stone fruits, and sweet caramel.$3.50
Café Latte
Iced or Hot made with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters. This blend is anchored with rich and creamy chocolate base notes, highlighted with a vibrant blast of citrus acidity up front, and stone fruits, dark cocoa, and molasses balancing it all out.$4.75
Cold Brew
Classic cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.25
Americano
Made with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters. This blend is anchored with rich and creamy chocolate base notes, highlighted with a vibrant blast of citrus acidity up front, and stone fruits, dark cocoa, and molasses balancing it all out.$4.50
Cappuccino
Made with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters. This blend is anchored with rich and creamy chocolate base notes, highlighted with a vibrant blast of citrus acidity up front, and stone fruits, dark cocoa, and molasses balancing it all out.$4.75
Espresso
Made with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters. This blend is anchored with rich and creamy chocolate base notes, highlighted with a vibrant blast of citrus acidity up front, and stone fruits, dark cocoa, and molasses balancing it all out.$3.78
Mocha
Your choice of milk with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.25
White Chocolate Mocha
Your choice of milk with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.35
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Classic cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters topped with our rich lightly sweetened cold cream$6.25
The Bee's Knees
Floral lavender and rich honey combined with your choice of milk and Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.25
Peppermint Mocha
With your choice of milk and Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.25
Maple Cinnamon Latte
With your choice of milk and Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Matcha Latte
Hand whisked matcha with your choice of milk!$5.25
Sweet Cream Matcha Latte
Hand whisked iced matcha with your choice of milk topped with our rich lightly sweetened cold cream$6.25
Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea with your choice of milk!$5.25
Sweet & Spicy Chai
Spicy Chai with Cinnamon Syrup$5.25
London Fog
London Fog Tea Latte. Earl grey with vanilla, lavender, and steamed milk of choice.$5.25
Tea
Organic Rishi tea blends.$3.50
Iced Tea
Black unsweetened tea brewed in-house.$4.20
Orange Juice
Natalie's 100% Orange Juice$6.16
Specialty Soda
Featuring Dr. Brown's sodas. 12oz cans & 6 packs
Bubly Grapefruit Sparkling Water$2.00
Bubly Peach Sparkling Water$2.00
Bubly Orange Cream Sparkling Water$2.00
Bottle Water
Natural Alpine Spring Crystal Geyser.$2.10
Zesty Gingerade
A refreshing beverage that combines the tangy flavor of freshly squeezed lemonade with the bold, spicy kick of ginger$4.50
Shaken Cucumber Lemonade
A refreshing blend of fresh cucumber puree and house-made lemonade, shaken and served over ice$5.25
Shaken Raspberry Iced Tea
A refreshing blend of muddled raspberries, raspberry syrup, and house-brewed black tea, shaken and served over ice$5.25
Lemonade
House-made with fresh squeezed lemon juice and pure cane sugar$4.20
Arnold Palmer
Equal parts house-brewed unsweetened black tea and homemade lemonade$4.20
Milk$3.75
Hot Chocolate$4.35
Chocolate Milk$4.35
Coffee Box
Box of Passion House Regular Brewed coffee to serve 8-12 people. Cups, cream, and sugar packets available on request$25.20
Swag
Gotham T-Shirt Brick
Comfy pocket T with bagels art on front and Gotham Logo on back.$26.00
Gotham T-Shirt Ivory Cream
Comfy pocket T with bagels art on front and Gotham Logo on back.$26.00
Bagel Buddies T-Shirt Chambray
Comfy T with bagels art on front$26.00
Bagel Buddies Sweatshirt Green
Comfy sweatshirt with bagels art on front$30.00
Gotham T-Shirt Grey Boiled & Baked$26.00OUT OF STOCK
Bagel Buddies T-Shirt Bike
Comfy T with bagels art on front$26.00