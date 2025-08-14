CHICAGO - GOLDCOAST 1212 N Dearborn
Gotham Bagels Gold Coast
Bagels & Deli
Single Bagel
Loose bagels do not come sliced.$3.15
New York Dozen Bagels (13)
Choose 13 bagels$28.25
Half Dozen Bagels
Choose 6 bagels$13.06
Cream Cheese 8oz
House whipped cream cheese$8.35
Lox 1/2 Pound
Northern Atlantic cold-smoked salmon. Comes with arugula, tomato, red onion, capers.$27.39
Traditional Tuna Salad
1/2 LB$8.67
Gotham Smoked Whitefish Salad
1/2 LB$12.13
Gotham Cole Slaw
1/2 LB$6.23
Roasted Poblano Salad
1/2 LB Roasted Poblano and Caramelized Onion$7.18
Potato Latke
6 Latkes$14.15
Box of Veggies
Veggies for 1/2 Doz Bagels. Comes with Arugula, tomato, red onion, capers.$13.65
Pastrami House-Cured
1/2 LB Comes with pickles and arugula$17.91
Smoked Turkey Breast
1/2 LB Comes with pickles and arugula$16.78
Traditional Matzo Ball Soup
Quart of broth with 3 matzo balls. COMES COLD.$14.44
Black & White Cookie
House-made classic New York Black and White Cookie$4.33
Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie
With cinnamon and flaky sea salt$4.33
Riverside Park Platter
NY Dozen, 1 lb Atlantic cold smoked salmon, 2-8oz spreads, arugula, tomato, cucumber, pickles, red onion, and capers. *Please preorder or allow for additional prep time for this item*$108.42
Westchester Platter
NY Dozen, 1 lb tuna fish salad, 1 lb smoked whitefish salad, 2-8oz spreads, arugula, tomato, cucumber, Gotham's Famous Pickles, red onions, and capers. *Please preorder or allow for additional prep time for this order*$91.25
Crown Heights Platter
NY Dozen, 2lbs pastrami, 2-8oz spreads, Gotham's Famous Pickles, mustard, arugula, tomato, and giardiniera.$98.18
Long Island Platter
NY Dozen, 1 lb Smoked Turkey Breast, 1 lb sliced Fontina cheese 2-8oz spreads, arugula, tomato, cucumber, pickles, red onion, and capers. *Please preorder or allow for additional prep time for this item*$102.38
Latke Platter
Two dozen latkes, snake bite hot sauce, sour cream, and homemade apple sauce. *Please preorder or allow for additional prep time for this item*$50.82
Cookie Tray
One dozen cookies. Six each of our Black & White and Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk$39.60OUT OF STOCK
Half Pan Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs for catering orders, serves 15-20$74.02
Half Pan Bacon
Bacon for catering, serves 15-20$79.40
Sandwiches
Bagel and Cream Cheese$5.65
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar
Fried egg, aged cheddar, & thick cut bacon. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$13.36
Spicy Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar
Fried egg, aged cheddar, & spicy Italian sausage. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$14.21
Brighton Beach
Premium Atlantic cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, & capers. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$16.95
Long Island
Smoked turkey breast, fontina cheese, arugula, tomato, & mayo. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$16.07
One Egg Sandwich
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$9.97
Traditional Tuna Fish
Arugula, tomato, & red onion. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$12.63
The Amagansett
Smoked whitefish salad, arugula, cucumber, tomato, & red onion. Inculdes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$13.63
The "V"
Vegan scallion cream cheese, poblano salad, tomato, arugula, & avocado. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$14.28
LOX & Cream Cheese
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$14.19
OMFG
Fried egg, aged cheddar, nashville fried chicken, thick cut bacon, & spicy aioli. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$16.75
Pastrami & Egg
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$16.14
The Williamsburg
Piled high Hot Pastrami with NY STRONG mustard and deli cole slaw$16.03
The Rocky's Deli
Fried egg, thick cut bacon, aged cheddar, potato latke, & spicy ketchup. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.$15.09
The Yellow C.A.B.
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato & mayo. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle$14.28
Pizza Bagel
Pizza sauce, aged mozzarella, choice of pepperoni or spicy Italian sausage, romano, oregano. Served sandwich style, closed-faced.$12.79
Extras
Gotham Frozen Bagels
5 frozen unsliced day-old bagels.$7.88
Gotham's Finest Pickles
Brined to perfection$8.40OUT OF STOCK
Snake Bite Hot Sauce 5oz
Smoked carrot hot sauce$5.83
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
Made from fresh skin-on Michigan potatoes
Bag of Bagel Chips
Sweet, Spicy, Savory, Gotham's finest curated seasoning for lovers of flavor.$3.83
Everything Spice
8oz container$4.20
Single Potato Latke$3.00
Side Cream Cheese$3.34
Beverages
Hot Coffee
Night Moves Blend by Passion House. Sweet and smooth with notes of dark chocolate, candied stone fruits, and sweet caramel.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Café Latte
Iced or Hot made with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters. This blend is anchored with rich and creamy chocolate base notes, highlighted with a vibrant blast of citrus acidity up front, and stone fruits, dark cocoa, and molasses balancing it all out.$4.75OUT OF STOCK
Cold Brew
Classic cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Americano
Made with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters. This blend is anchored with rich and creamy chocolate base notes, highlighted with a vibrant blast of citrus acidity up front, and stone fruits, dark cocoa, and molasses balancing it all out.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Cappuccino
Made with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters. This blend is anchored with rich and creamy chocolate base notes, highlighted with a vibrant blast of citrus acidity up front, and stone fruits, dark cocoa, and molasses balancing it all out.$4.75OUT OF STOCK
Espresso
Made with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters. This blend is anchored with rich and creamy chocolate base notes, highlighted with a vibrant blast of citrus acidity up front, and stone fruits, dark cocoa, and molasses balancing it all out.$3.78OUT OF STOCK
Just Peachy
A delightful drink that combines the sweetness of peaches with the rich creaminess of white chocolate and the boldness of Passion House espresso$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Mocha
Your choice of milk with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.25OUT OF STOCK
White Chocolate Mocha
Your choice of milk with Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.35OUT OF STOCK
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Classic cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters topped with our rich lightly sweetened cold cream$6.25OUT OF STOCK
The Bee's Knees
Floral lavender and rich honey combined with your choice of milk and Bassline espresso blend from Passion House Coffee Roasters$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Matcha Latte
Hand whisked matcha with your choice of milk!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Sweet Cream Matcha Latte
Hand whisked iced matcha with your choice of milk topped with our rich lightly sweetened cold cream$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea with your choice of milk!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Tea
Organic Rishi tea blends.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Iced Tea
Black unsweetened tea brewed in-house.$4.20OUT OF STOCK
Orange Juice
Natalie's 100% Orange Juice$6.16OUT OF STOCK
Specialty Soda
Featuring Dr. Brown's sodas. 12oz cans & 6 packsOUT OF STOCK
Bubly Sparkling Water$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Bottle Water
Natural Alpine Spring Crystal Geyser.$2.10OUT OF STOCK
Lemonade
House-made with fresh squeezed lemon juice and pure cane sugar$4.20OUT OF STOCK
Matcha Lemonade
A refreshing beverage that combines the tangy flavor of freshly squeezed lemonade with our house-mixed matcha$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Arnold Palmer
Equal parts house-brewed unsweetened black tea and homemade lemonade$4.20OUT OF STOCK
Milk$3.75OUT OF STOCK
Hot Chocolate$4.35OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Milk$4.35OUT OF STOCK
Coffee Box
Box of Passion House Regular Brewed coffee to serve 8-12 people. Cups, cream, and sugar packets available on request$25.20OUT OF STOCK
Swag
Gotham T-Shirt Brick
Comfy pocket T with bagels art on front and Gotham Logo on back.$26.00
Gotham T-Shirt Ivory Cream
Comfy pocket T with bagels art on front and Gotham Logo on back.$26.00
Bagel Buddies T-Shirt Chambray
Comfy T with bagels art on front$26.00
Bagel Buddies Sweatshirt Green
Comfy sweatshirt with bagels art on front$30.00
Gotham T-Shirt Grey Boiled & Baked$26.00
Bagel Buddies T-Shirt Bike
Comfy T with bagels art on front$26.00
Gotham T-Shirt Black
Comfy pocket T with bagel art on front.$26.00OUT OF STOCK
Gotham T-Shirt Black
Comfy pocket T with bagel art on front.